Dr. Andrea Hass, MD
Dr. Andrea Hass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Hass Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa2401 Pga Blvd Ste 150, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Andrea Hass reversed my 60yr old saggy face. I love the results of my liquid facelift. My lips and cheeks are full again. Thank you for making my reflection in the mirror match my lifestyle.
About Dr. Andrea Hass, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Temple University Hospital
- St Francis Hosp and Med Ctr
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hass accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hass works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.