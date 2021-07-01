See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Andrea Hass, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrea Hass, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrea Hass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Hass works at Hass Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
10 (62)
View Profile
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
10 (1100)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
10 (108)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Hass Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa
    2401 Pga Blvd Ste 150, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Adult Acne
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Adult Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hass?

    Jul 01, 2021
    Dr. Andrea Hass reversed my 60yr old saggy face. I love the results of my liquid facelift. My lips and cheeks are full again. Thank you for making my reflection in the mirror match my lifestyle.
    Linda, Hialeah Florida — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Hass, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrea Hass, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hass to family and friends

    Dr. Hass' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hass

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrea Hass, MD.

    About Dr. Andrea Hass, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619906955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Francis Hosp and Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Hass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hass accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hass works at Hass Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hass’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrea Hass, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.