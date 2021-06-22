Dr. Andrea Harangozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harangozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Harangozo, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Harangozo, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Harangozo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Intensive Care593 Cranbury Rd Ste 1A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harangozo?
Dr. Harangozo is a wonderful doctor and more importantly a compassionate person who has always made my husband and I feel comfortable. She has explained our conditions with visuals which gave us an understanding of the situations and has taken time to advise and prescribed treatments with patience and compassion. We have seen many doctors recently and have found Dr. Harangozo among the overall best in all respects. Kudos to her!
About Dr. Andrea Harangozo, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Hungarian
- 1982793253
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harangozo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harangozo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harangozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harangozo works at
Dr. Harangozo speaks Croatian and Hungarian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harangozo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harangozo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harangozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harangozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.