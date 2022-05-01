Dr. Andrea Halim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Halim, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Halim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Halim works at
Locations
-
1
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-4242Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Yale Medicine260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (866) 470-9253
-
3
New Haven800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-3719Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halim?
Dr. Halim has performed two very successful carpal tunnel procedures for me about three years apart. She explains well, is quick, efficient and caring.
About Dr. Andrea Halim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1801114897
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Yale University
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halim works at
Dr. Halim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Halim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.