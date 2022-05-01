See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Haven, CT
Dr. Andrea Halim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrea Halim, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrea Halim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Halim works at Smilow Pain Management in New Haven, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 688-4242
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Yale Medicine
    260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 470-9253
  3. 3
    New Haven
    800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-3719
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Halim?

    May 01, 2022
    Dr. Halim has performed two very successful carpal tunnel procedures for me about three years apart. She explains well, is quick, efficient and caring.
    Stuart — May 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Halim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrea Halim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Halim to family and friends

    Dr. Halim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Halim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrea Halim, MD.

    About Dr. Andrea Halim, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801114897
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Halim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Halim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrea Halim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.