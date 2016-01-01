See All Pediatricians in Hamilton, OH
Dr. Andrea Goings, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrea Goings, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.

Dr. Goings works at Heritage Health Alliance Inc. in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Heritage Health Alliance Inc.
    903 NW Washington Blvd Ste A, Hamilton, OH 45013 (513) 230-9246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Andrea Goings, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Ohio
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Goings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goings accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Goings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goings works at Heritage Health Alliance Inc. in Hamilton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Goings’s profile.

    Dr. Goings has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

