Dr. Andrea Garrett, MD
Dr. Andrea Garrett, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.
Forefront Dermatology - Saint Louis12855 N 40 Dr Ste 180, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 944-5942Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
I was able to get in to see Dr. Garrett a day after reporting that I had a suspicious mole. She quickly identified the mole as non-concerning, but then did a quick scan and froze a couple other areas. She then asked if I had any other issues, and I mentioned that I had a cyst-like growth on my knee, and she looked at it and immediately said that it was a skin cancer. She took a biopsy and said that she would get the results to me in 10 days. If she hadn't asked the question, I would have let the growth continue to progress until my next scheduled visit in three months, with potentially a less favorable prognosis. She has previously identified a melanoma in situ, that was quickly treated. Needless to say, Dr. Garrett is the only dermatologist I'll go to.
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821051079
- University Of Wisconsin
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
