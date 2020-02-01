See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roseville, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Andrea Garland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Garland works at Camellia Women's Health in Roseville, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Camellia Women's Health
    8735 Sierra College Blvd Ste 210, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 486-0411
    Mercy Medical Group - General Surgery
    6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-3600

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Andrea Garland, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407080799
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
