Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD
Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Galusha works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates4001 Long Prairie Rd Ste 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-1470Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
She delivered all 3 of my pregnancies I received excellent care
About Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700872736
Education & Certifications
- Thomason Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galusha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galusha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galusha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galusha works at
Dr. Galusha has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galusha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galusha speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Galusha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galusha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galusha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galusha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.