Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Galusha works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates
    4001 Long Prairie Rd Ste 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 420-1470
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 14, 2022
    She delivered all 3 of my pregnancies I received excellent care
    Amanda h — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700872736
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomason Hospital
    • Doctors Hospital
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Baylor University
