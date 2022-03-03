Dr. Andrea Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Galloway, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Galloway, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Galloway works at
Locations
-
1
The Villages Surgery Center2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (844) 884-9355
-
2
Chattanooga Women for Women1008 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (859) 321-0637
-
3
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 803-4999
-
4
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Hixson, PLLC2051 Hamill Rd Ste 211, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 702-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galloway?
I’ve been a patient for almost five years. Dr. Galloway is very knowledgeable and explains in layman’s terms. Her staff is both caring and supportive.
About Dr. Andrea Galloway, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942224225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galloway works at
Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Pap Smear, Uterine Fibroids and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.