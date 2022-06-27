Overview

Dr. Andrea Gale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chapin, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Gale works at Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Chapin in Chapin, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC and West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.