Dr. Fullerton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Fullerton, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Fullerton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Fullerton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Via Christi Clinic PA S Clifton1515 S Clifton Ave Ste 400, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 636-1550
-
2
Via Christi E Harry3600 E Harry St, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 858-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fullerton?
Dr. Fullerton is amazing. She listens to what your feeling and makes you feel completely relaxed about concerns i was facing. She gave me knowledge on what was the best interest for me and my pregnancy. Would highly recommend her
About Dr. Andrea Fullerton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063617587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fullerton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fullerton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fullerton works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fullerton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fullerton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fullerton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fullerton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.