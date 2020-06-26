Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritschle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida.
Andrea Fritschle M.D., PA8833 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 503, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 998-9442
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Fritschle is an awesome doctor. I have been a patient of hers ever since she joined the Baptist group. I have followed her whenever she make a move in Jacksonville. She’s very caring & concerned about any issue that I’m dealing with. I give her 5 stars because she is that good!!
About Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1942386032
- Brown University, Hasbro Children's Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Florida
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Fritschle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritschle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritschle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritschle has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritschle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritschle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritschle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritschle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritschle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.