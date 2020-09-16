Dr. Fribush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Fribush, MD
Dr. Andrea Fribush, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Locations
Andrea J Fribush MD131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 570, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-7176
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Office not an option for me ad high Covid risk. Telephone conference was fine.
About Dr. Andrea Fribush, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Mc-Tufts U
- Univ Hosp
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
