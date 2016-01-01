Dr. Andrea Franklin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Franklin, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrea Franklin, DO is a Pediatric Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Pediatric Radiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
About Dr. Andrea Franklin, DO
- Pediatric Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
