Dr. Andrea Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Francis, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Francis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL.
Dr. Francis works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Cancer Institute PA201 Magnolia Ave Sw, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 229-7950
-
2
Central Florida Health Care Inc.705 Ingraham Ave, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (863) 438-6900
-
3
Central Florida Health Care1129 N Missouri Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 413-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Central Florida Health Care Inc. -lake Wales Dental305 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 676-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?
I absolutely love her! She made me feel comfortable and her personality shows how optimistic and a funny nurturing character she is! Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Andrea Francis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982828455
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis works at
Dr. Francis has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.