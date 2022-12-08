Dr. Andrea Fraley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Fraley, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Fraley, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Edmond, OK. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Stillwater Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Andrea Fraley, MD925 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 471-5460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fraley has treated me for lower back pain and sciatica pain for a couple of years. She and her PA are both very easy to talk to and takes time to answer all questions and concerns. I have referred friends to this practice and all have been pleased with their results.
About Dr. Andrea Fraley, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1487660585
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Fraley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraley has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraley.
