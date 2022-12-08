Overview

Dr. Andrea Fraley, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Edmond, OK. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Stillwater Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Fraley works at The Fraley Clinic in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.