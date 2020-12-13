Dr. Andrea Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Feng, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Feng, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Feng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Medical PC139 Centre St Ste 802, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-2818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feng?
Excellent.
About Dr. Andrea Feng, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1902072788
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Emphysema and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.