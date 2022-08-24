Dr. Andrea Faraci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faraci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Faraci, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Faraci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Faraci works at
Locations
New Life Obstetrics/Gynecology2300 W 84th St Ste 500, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 512-4858
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 518-4858
Ratings & Reviews
Muy buena doctora y extremadamente nice, amo su carácter y lo nice que te hace sentir.
About Dr. Andrea Faraci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033572334
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faraci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faraci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Faraci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faraci.
