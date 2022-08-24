See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Andrea Faraci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. 

Dr. Faraci works at New Life Obstetrics/Gynecology in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    New Life Obstetrics/Gynecology
    2300 W 84th St Ste 500, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 512-4858
    Palmetto General Hospital
    2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 518-4858

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 24, 2022
Muy buena doctora y extremadamente nice, amo su carácter y lo nice que te hace sentir.
isabella p — Aug 24, 2022
Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033572334
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Dr. Andrea Faraci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faraci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Faraci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Faraci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Faraci works at New Life Obstetrics/Gynecology in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Faraci’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Faraci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faraci.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faraci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faraci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

