Overview

Dr. Andrea Ellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Ellis works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Broadway Commons in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.