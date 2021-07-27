See All Gastroenterologists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Andrea Duchini, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrea Duchini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clinic

Dr. Duchini works at Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas
    950 N 14th St Ste 200, Beaumont, TX 77702 (409) 833-5555
    Houston Medical Center
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2250, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 797-1330
    P.j. Schwarz M.d. P.A.
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1008, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 797-1330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Abdominal Pain
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Anemia
Duodenal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hernia
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Reflux Esophagitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Indigestion
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Food Allergy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ascites
Biliary Atresia
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Fatty Liver Disease
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Hemochromatosis
Hepatic Encephalopathy
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Enlargement
Liver Failure
Liver Fibrosis
Liver Tumor
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pelvic Abscess
Pyloric Stenosis
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis
Stomal Ulcer
Transplant Conditions
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Enteritis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Duchini is an excellent doctor. Dows a great job on educating you about your diagnosis. Listens and provides great feedback on anything i recommended..
    — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Andrea Duchini, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1710067053
    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Clinic
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    • University Florence
    • Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Duchini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duchini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duchini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duchini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duchini has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duchini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Duchini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duchini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duchini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duchini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

