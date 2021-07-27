Dr. Andrea Duchini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duchini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Duchini, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Duchini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clinic
Locations
1
Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas950 N 14th St Ste 200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 833-5555
2
Houston Medical Center6624 Fannin St Ste 2250, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-1330
3
P.j. Schwarz M.d. P.A.6560 Fannin St Ste 1008, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-1330
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duchini is an excellent doctor. Dows a great job on educating you about your diagnosis. Listens and provides great feedback on anything i recommended..
About Dr. Andrea Duchini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1710067053
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- University Florence
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duchini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duchini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duchini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duchini has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duchini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duchini speaks Italian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Duchini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duchini.
