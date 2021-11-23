See All Plastic Surgeons in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Andrea Doyle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Doyle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.

Dr. Doyle works at Centre for Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery of Rhode Island in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centre for Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery of Rhode Island
    1672 S County Trl Ste 302, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 336-3770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Roger Williams Medical Center
  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2021
    She is an compassionate doctor and such a great personality. Excellent work and her staff is amazing also.
    Jillian — Nov 23, 2021
    About Dr. Andrea Doyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548214299
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic
    Residency
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doyle works at Centre for Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery of Rhode Island in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Doyle’s profile.

    Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

