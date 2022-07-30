Overview

Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Douglas works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.