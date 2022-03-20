Dr. Diedrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Diedrich works at
Locations
Carolina Nerolgocial Clinic - Randolph3541 Randolph Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 304-5000
Atrium Health Neurology - Harding Pl1225 Harding Pl Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 377-9323
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 377-9323
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Diedrich for 12+ years and she has been a lifesaver! She has helped to fine tune my medications to minimize my migraines over the years. She has told me of options as they become available and advised the plus and minuses but let’s me decide if I want to proceed with a new treatment. She is kind and caring and always listens to my current concerns.
About Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548223027
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
