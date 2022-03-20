Overview

Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Diedrich works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.