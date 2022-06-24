Dr. Andrea Dellaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Dellaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 800, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr. Dellaria for an abnormal MRI with possible autoimmune disease. Dr. Dellaria was so gentle & understanding. She answered all of my questions & encouraged me to remain positive. She also seemed very knowledgeable. I did go to two other neurologists just to get a second opinion to be on the safe side & they agreed with her assessment. I would definitely recommend her!
- Neurology
- English
- 1982036182
- Neurology
