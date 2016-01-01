Dr. Delacruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Delacruz, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrea Delacruz, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Milton, FL.
Dr. Delacruz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pensacola Pediatrics PA5834 Berryhill Rd, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 473-0100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delacruz?
About Dr. Andrea Delacruz, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1982915682
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delacruz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delacruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delacruz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delacruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delacruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delacruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delacruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.