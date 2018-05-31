Dr. Andrea Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Das, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Calcutta Med College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Das works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fitsem Inc.1555 Barrington Rd Ste 425, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-5588Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Advanced OB/GYN Associates800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 3013, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 979-8363
-
3
Barrington Wellness Group Inc.1585 Barrington Rd Ste 605, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 519-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Das?
I have been with Dr. Das for 15 years. She is a excellent Doctor. Dr. Das has such great compassion and grace. When I was told years ago I was 2nd. stage pre- cervical cancer, she not only gave me such comfort and hope that I was going to be fine, she explain it to me with such grace. I give her 5 Stars plus!! Diana
About Dr. Andrea Das, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
- 1477608743
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Wright State University Dayton
- Calcutta Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das works at
Dr. Das speaks Bengali, Hindi and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.