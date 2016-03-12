Dr. Andrea Christian Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Christian Parks, MD
Dr. Andrea Christian Parks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA.
Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 365-0966
Dr. Parks was amazing. She made a traumatic experience less stressful for me with her calm demeanor, excellent bedside manner, and detailed explanation. She made me feel like my health was important, and not like another person in line for attention. I can't say enough how much I would recommend her and how appreciative I am to her. My surgery went smoothly, and if faced with another situation like that, I wouldn't want anyone else.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326054909
