Overview

Dr. Andrea Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Rendon Center for Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Cold Sore and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.