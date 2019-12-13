Dr. Andrea Chamczuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamczuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Chamczuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Chamczuk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Chamczuk works at
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 224-5170Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Grand Strand Spine and Neuro Care849 82ND PKWY, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-2336
- 3 920 Doug White Dr Ste 450, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This woman is a God send!!! She saved my dad's life. Her caring for not only him but for our whole family is nothing short of amazing!! She is extremely competent and skilled! On a scale of 1 to 10, we give her a 20!!!
About Dr. Andrea Chamczuk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831475730
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamczuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamczuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamczuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamczuk works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamczuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamczuk.
