Overview

Dr. Andrea Chamberlain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sun Coast Hospital.



Dr. Chamberlain works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Anxiety and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.