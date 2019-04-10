Dr. Andrea Cass, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Cass, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrea Cass, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Cass works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction of North Georgia970 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 999-0703Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cass?
Outstanding . She was professional , knowledgeable, personable, polite and highly empathetic with her listening skill which conveyed to me she was as concerned about my issue as much as I was . Dr Cass immediately diagnosed the origin of my pain and recommended medication for the open scab . I have an appointment follow-up in two weeks .
About Dr. Andrea Cass, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942447446
Education & Certifications
- Dekalb Medical
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cass works at
Dr. Cass has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.