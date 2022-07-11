Dr. Andrea Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Burch, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Burch, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Burch works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatopathology Consultants of Kentucky Pllc2211 Greene Way Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 495-1162
- 2 6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 80, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 806-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burch?
10/10 recommend Dr. Andrea Burch. There is not a better doctor out there for dermatology. She has a solution and fixes every issue with a smile on her face, not to mention the best dressed doctor you will ever see. Her front office staff is incredible, and always get you in fast when you call about any issues you are having. You are always greeted with a smile. This is my favorite office to go to! I ALWAYS look forward to going to these Apts! FANTASTIC OFFICE!!!
About Dr. Andrea Burch, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063482214
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burch works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.