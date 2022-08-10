See All Dermatologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Andrea Buck, DO

Dermatology
4 (61)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrea Buck, DO is a Dermatologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Buck works at Burlington County Dermatology in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Medford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burlington County Dermatology
    123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 602, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 258-0000
  2. 2
    Burlington County Dermatology
    103 Old Marlton Pike Ste 124, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 714-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Rash Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Buck?

    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Buck is great!! She always makes me feel comfortable and she’s so knowledgeable! I always trust everything she says to me! Great doctor!!
    — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Andrea Buck, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447301700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Buck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buck has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

