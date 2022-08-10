Overview

Dr. Andrea Buck, DO is a Dermatologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Buck works at Burlington County Dermatology in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Medford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.