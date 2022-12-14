Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buccilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.
Dr. Buccilli works at
Locations
Charles J Fetterman MD PC70 PROFESSIONAL PKWY, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 434-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to this practice for years! Dr Buccilli has taken care of my needs for over a decade and I could not ask for better!
About Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770724635
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buccilli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buccilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buccilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buccilli has seen patients for Keratitis, Presbyopia and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buccilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buccilli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buccilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buccilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buccilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.