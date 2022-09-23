Overview

Dr. Andrea Brooks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Brooks works at GRAVES GILBERT CLINIC in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.