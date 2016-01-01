Dr. Andrea Bozoki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozoki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Bozoki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Bozoki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 170 Manning Drive Cb 7025, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Directions (984) 974-4401
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Bozoki, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hungarian
- 1588606982
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bozoki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bozoki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bozoki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bozoki speaks Arabic and Hungarian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozoki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozoki.
