Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Hospital and Health System

Dr. Birnbaum works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Iridocyclitis
Presbyopia
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912171364
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birnbaum works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Birnbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

