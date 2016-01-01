Overview

Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Hospital and Health System



Dr. Birnbaum works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.