Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birnbaum?
About Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1912171364
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.