Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Locations
Developmental Medicine Center9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6462
Department of Cardology482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (617) 355-4278
Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division, Boston, MA319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Brachial Plexus Program300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bauer is so so so amazing. I was lucky enough to have her do a second opinion on my daughters - identifying the problem right away. she was amazing w/ my eleven year old: talking to her and explaining options, involving her in decision process. She ended up doing surgery in my daughter’s arm- so grateful for dr Bauer.
About Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Combined Ortho Residency Program
- Harvard Combined Program
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Princeton University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
