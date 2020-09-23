Overview

Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Bauer works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.