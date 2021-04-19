See All Plastic Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Andrea Basile, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Andrea Basile, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Basile works at Basile Plastic Surgery in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Augmentation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Basile Plastic Surgery
    803 VANDERBILT BEACH RD, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 514-8777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Augmentation
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2021
    Very thorough consultation. Great doctor, he answered my questions, he put me at ease and I am looking forward to my surgery.
    About Dr. Andrea Basile, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063597052
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Basile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basile works at Basile Plastic Surgery in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Basile’s profile.

    Dr. Basile has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Augmentation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

