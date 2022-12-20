Overview

Dr. Andrea Barry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Barry works at Candlewood Center Women's Health in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.