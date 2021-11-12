Dr. Andrea Avondstondt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avondstondt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Avondstondt, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Avondstondt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Avondstondt works at
Locations
-
1
Lawnwood Surgical Specialists293 NW Peacock Blvd Ste 202, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 878-3788
-
2
Ricardo Caraballo435 South St Ste 370, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7267
-
3
Hca Florida St Lucie Hospital1800 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (561) 798-1233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avondstondt?
I felt right at home with Dr. Avondstondt. She is very professional, kind, warm, and friendly. She listens and provides support. I would trust her decisions. I found her office staff to be extremely friendly and kind.
About Dr. Andrea Avondstondt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821358839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avondstondt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avondstondt accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avondstondt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avondstondt works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avondstondt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avondstondt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avondstondt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avondstondt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.