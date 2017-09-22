See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Andrea Arvan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrea Arvan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Arvan works at Optum - Family Medicine in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1010 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Integrative Medicine
    5401 College Blvd Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 943-0706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 22, 2017
    Dr Arvan is one of the most caring Dr's I've ever had! She tries other options before just writing you a prescription. She's very busy, and you may wait st times, however she doesn't rush you and actually listens to you so you don't mind waiting. She's emailed me when she's come across something that can help me. She's one of the best!!!
    Kathy Eby in Overland Park, KS — Sep 22, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Arvan, MD
    About Dr. Andrea Arvan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1710978705
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • Wake Forest University
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    • Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Arvan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arvan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

