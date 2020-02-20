Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with UT Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Arguello works at
Locations
1
Macarthur Medical Center Irving3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 500, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 256-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
2
Macarthur Medical Center Grapevine7200 State Highway 161 Ste 130, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (972) 253-0833
3
Urology Partners of North Texas3600 William D Tate Ave Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just started seeing Dr. Arguello when I found out I was pregnant. My experiences so far at her office in grapevine has been very pleasant wait time is super quick and the staff has been so friendly. She always takes time to answer any of my questions and my concerns. If there is a slight concern with myself or baby she takes the extra steps to make sure nothing going on and not just brushing it off. Im.lookimg forward to continuing this journey with her duing the remainder of my pregnancy and of course after!
About Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1174813927
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Rice University
Dr. Arguello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arguello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arguello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Arguello works at
Dr. Arguello has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arguello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arguello speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguello.
A person can schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arguello.