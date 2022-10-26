Overview

Dr. Andrea Ardite, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Ardite works at St Luke s Gastroenterology Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Tamaqua, PA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.