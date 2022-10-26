Dr. Andrea Ardite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Ardite, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Ardite, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Ardite works at
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke's - Allentown501 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 426-2520Monday7:30am - 10:30pmTuesday7:30am - 10:30pmWednesday7:30am - 10:30pmThursday7:30am - 10:30pmFriday7:30am - 10:30pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke's - Tamaqua120 Pine St, Tamaqua, PA 18252 Directions (484) 426-2520Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ardite?
I had Dr. Ardite a couple times throughout my pregnancy and I absolutely loved her. She’s spunky, knowledgeable, funny and fun. You don’t feel uncomfortable being yourself around her and she makes you look forward to Your visit. I Wish I could have her for my induction and anyone who does is very lucky.
About Dr. Andrea Ardite, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811076359
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardite works at
Dr. Ardite has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.