Dr. Andrea Anthony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Anthony, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 605, North Kansas City, MO 64116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anthony is probably the best doctor I’ve ever dealt with. Kind, informative and really listen to you.
About Dr. Andrea Anthony, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Cough, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
