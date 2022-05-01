Dr. Andrea Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Riverside Primary Care Doctors-inc9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 6, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 268-8112
Quality Care Family Practice2083 Compton Ave Ste 105, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 268-8112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits to Dr. Anderson's wound care was great! She is a very nice Doctor and loves what she's doing, it shows in the type of care and treatment you receive from her and the staff. I can walk again without pain or wounds!
About Dr. Andrea Anderson, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649498015
Education & Certifications
- Burn Fellowship- University of Southern California
- General Surgery Residency- Kaiser Permanente
- General Surgery Internship- Kaiser Permanente
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.