Overview

Dr. Andrea An, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. An works at Brain & Spine Center, PLC in Casa Grande, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.