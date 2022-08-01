Dr. Andrea Aedo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Aedo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrea Aedo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Locations
Family Foot Center9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 208, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 447-7571
Podiatric Associates Foot/Ankle10041 Pines Blvd Ste E, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 437-0200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aedo took plenty of time with me, explained everything thoroughly, and counseled me to not to rush into a procedure to resolve an issue that may be resolvable with new shoes, arch supports, etc. She is knowledgeable and personable, and I never felt rushed. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Andrea Aedo, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154552537
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aedo speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aedo.
