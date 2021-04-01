Dr. Andre Vanmol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanmol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Vanmol, MD
Dr. Andre Vanmol, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State1755 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dr. VanMol has been very diligent and proficient in finding the cause of my shoulder, ankle, and hand discomforts. He told me I have Polymyalgia and he was right on. Another doctor concurred with Dr. VanMol and my arthritic problems are decreasing as time allows.
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hosp
- Naval Hosp
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanmol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vanmol using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vanmol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanmol works at
Dr. Vanmol speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanmol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanmol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanmol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanmol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.