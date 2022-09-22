Overview

Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Teixeira works at BARBARA WHALEN, MD in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.