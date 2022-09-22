Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teixeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Teixeira works at
Locations
-
1
Orhs Burn and Plastic89 W Copeland Dr Fl 1, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-8900
-
2
Bariatric Laparoscopy Center2820 SE 3rd Ct Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great advice from Dr. T! Everything went as planned, I'm thrilled with my surgery and amazing with my results! Would recommend Dr T and his team to anyone! You won't regret it
About Dr. Andre Teixeira, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1164672705
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn
- Orlando Health
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- AUGUSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teixeira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teixeira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teixeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teixeira has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teixeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teixeira speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Teixeira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teixeira.
