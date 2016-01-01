See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Overview

Dr. Andre Shaffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dr. Shaffer works at Shoreline Ortho in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Affiliates in Digestive & Liver Diseas
    613 Elizabeth St Ste 804, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
  2
    Centerfororthoresearchandedinc
    18444 N 25th Ave Ste 310, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Clavicle Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Clavicle Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Clavicle Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Broken Arm
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Replacement
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Fracture
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Wrist Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sternum Fracture
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    About Dr. Andre Shaffer, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1275899635
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shaffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

